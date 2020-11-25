Three men doing storm recovery work in Lake Charles arrested after woman’s body found in burning car

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KLFY) Three men have been arrested after a woman’s body was found in a vehicle that had been set on fire in DeQuincy, La.

23-year-old Morgan Douglas of Andalusia, Alabama, was booked on one count 2nd degree murder, one count aggravated arson, two counts obstruction of justice and one count criminal conspiracy.

24-year-old Dixon Fife of Lake Charles, and 43-year-old Michael Dean Roberts of Jacksonville, Florida, were each booked on one count of aggravated arson, two counts obstruction of justice, one count criminal conspiracy and one count of accessory after the fact to 2nd degree murder.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, in the morning hours of November 20, the Beauregard Fire District 2 responded to a wooded area off of Alston Cemetery Road in DeQunicy for a report of a vehicle fire.

Once firefighters had the flames extinguished, a body was discovered inside, SFM said.

Investigators say they believe the victim is a 27-year-old female from Lake Charles.

Deputies were able to connect the suspects to the victim through Fife, who had known her for several years, SFM said.

Fife and the other two men were roommates working together doing storm recovery jobs in the Lake Charles area, and that once the suspects were taken into custody, two of the three admitted their involvement in the victim’s death and disposal of her body, according to the SFM.