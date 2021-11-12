Three Louisiana bank robbers sentenced to federal prison after robbing multiple banks

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 12, 2021, 50-year-old Larcentursa Mayweather, 44-year-old Paul Nash Jr., and 45-year-old Tabitha Lee Gray were sentenced for their involvement in armed bank robbery incidents that took place on April 2, 2019 and April 16, 2019.

During the trial, evidence proved that Mayweather assisted planning the bank robberies and instructed Nash and Gray on how to carry out the robberies. On April 2, 2019, Mayweather drove Nash and Gray to Campti, La. and dropped them off at the City Bank. While there, Nash and Gray entered the bank with firearms drawn and ordered bank tellers to give them money.

After they left the bank with the money, they fled the scene in a stolen vehicle to meet Mayweather at a specific location and discarded the stolen vehicle upon arrival. In an effort to redirect the attention of officers from the robbery, Mayweather gave Nash a cell phone and instructed him to make a false report to law enforcement by making a bomb threat on the Lakeview High School property in Campti.

The second bank robbery occurred on April 16, 2019 at the bank of Montgomery in Castor, La. Mayweather helped plan the robbery and instructed Nash and Gray on how to execute the plan. Instead of calling in a false report of a bomb threat again, they set a house on fire in another attempt to redirect the attention of officers from the robbery location.

Mayweather took Nash and Gray to bank and they entered the establishment with firearms drawn and threatening bank tellers. After they gathered the money, Nash and Gray ran out of the bank intending to find Mayweather who had promised that he would be waiting to pick them up. However, once they exited the bank, Mayweather saw officers in the area and instead of picking them up, he left Nash and Gray at the scene.

Mayweather was seen leaving the bank and was apprehended by officers. According to testimonies at the trial, a glove belonging to Mayweather was found in the parking lot of the City Bank in Campti, La. It was discovered that Mayweather’s DNA was on the glove after a laboratory analysis.

Mayweather was sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Nash was sentenced to 10 years and 4 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Gray was sentenced to 46 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.