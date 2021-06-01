Three killed in Baton Rouge apartment complex shooting, including infant

The 1-year-old was playing near the pool area and was hit by the gunfire, according to investigators.

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police have released the identities of three people killed in a shooting at a local apartment complex on Memorial Day.

Investigators say Reginald Thomas, 20, Dewaynne Dunne, 17 and Ja’Tyri Brown, 1, were shot and killed around 8 p.m. Monday at the Fairway View Apartment Complex in the 2200 block of College Drive.

According to police, one or multiple men entered the gated pool area where others were gathered and approached two men who were near the pool. After a short struggle, the two men were shot and killed according to police. The 1-year-old was playing near the pool area and was hit by the gunfire, according to investigators.

Police are looking for at least one gunman. They say there could be additional suspects.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP)