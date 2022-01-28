BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three finalists were recently chosen for the Southern University President-Chancellor position.

Between February 1st and 3rd, these three candidates are scheduled to visit the Baton Rouge campus.

Dr. Walter Kimbrough, president of Dillard University

Dr. Laurence Alexander, chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Dr. Dennis Shields, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Platteville

According to Southern, “During their individual visits, finalists will meet with University stakeholders, including the Southern University System Board of Supervisors, faculty, staff, students, and alumni.”

The schedule for each day is provided below:

Tuesday, February 1

Dr. Walter Kimbrough, president of Dillard University

9-11:30 a.m.:

Southern University student leaders, faculty, staff and alumni

Royal Cotillion Ballroom, Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union

2:30-4:30 p.m.:

Southern University System Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Meeting Room, 2nd Floor, J.S. Clark Administration Building

Wednesday, February 2

Dr. Laurence Alexander, chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

9-11:30 a.m.

Southern University student leaders, faculty, staff and alumni

Royal Cotillion Ballroom, Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union

2:30-4:30 p.m.

Southern University System Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Meeting Room, 2nd Floor, J.S. Clark Administration Building

Thursday, February 3

Dr. Dennis Shields, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Platteville

9-11:30 a.m.

Southern University student leaders, faculty, staff and alumni

Royal Cotillion Ballroom, Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union

2:30-4:30 p.m.

Southern University System Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Meeting Room, 2nd Floor, J.S. Clark Administration Building

The public is invited to attend any of these meetings.

“Questions and comments to be addressed during the meetings can be submitted on site or at public_comments@sus.edu,” according to Southern University.

Southern University reminds everyone that masks are required on campus.

If you are unable to make it to any of these meetings, all of them will be livestreamed on the Southern University System YouTube channel.