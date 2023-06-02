MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — 30 -year-old Jacque Pierre Young of Arcadia, was sentenced to 27 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Based on evidence acquired by agents with the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team, a search warrant was obtained for an apartment on East California Avenue in Ruston, Louisiana.

When officers arrived at the residence, they discovered Young in a bedroom that contained a total of 80 grams of methamphetamine, as well as 54 grams of crack cocaine. Also in the bedroom was a loaded EAA Girsan MC28 9mm handgun that was located in an open storage bin.

The narcotics were sent to the DEA lab for testing and the results revealed that the methamphetamine was 97% pure and the crack cocaine was 54 grams of cocaine base. Young allegedly confessed that the drugs and firearm belonged to him and that he intended to distribute the drugs.

On February 2, 2023 The suspect pleaded guilty to the charges.

In another unrelated drug case, 37-year-old Marianno Goldsmith and 32-year-old Thomas Boswell, both of Florida, were each sentenced to 151 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In January of 2023 both defendants pleaded guilty to the charge.

Evidence presented to the court revealed that on May 16, 2022, a trooper with the Louisiana State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-20 near Richland Parish which was being driven by Goldsmith and Boswell was a passenger. The traffic stop led to a search of the vehicle and law enforcement officers found two duffle bags in the trunk filled with suspected methamphetamine.

The narcotics were submitted to the lab for testing and the results confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine with a net weight of approximately 29,213 grams.