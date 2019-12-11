Three Denham Springs men arrested in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WVLA/WGMB) –

A Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation led to the arrest of three 18-year-old men who allegedly took part in vehicle burglaries throughout the area.

Cain Soileau, Calvin Cockerham and Sean Sattler are behind bars after authorities say they focused on neighborhoods close to where they live.







Photos courtesy of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Jason Ard says,

‘Over several days in late October/early November, multiple vehicle burglaries were reported to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Victims reported money and/or firearms were stolen.’

LPSO said the vehicle burglaries happened in these locations:

Along Amite Church Rd.

Along North River Rd.

Along Magnolia Beach Rd.

Maryland Subdivision

Magnolia Farms Subdivision

Acadiana Subdivision

At the time of their arrest, the three men were living in an apartment in Denham Springs.

Nine days ago, detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office searched the apartment and found evidence that tied the three men to the vehicle burglaries.

Sheriff Ard says, “clothing seized from the apartment & other evidence directly connect the three to eighteen (18) vehicle burglaries.”

LPSO provided information on where the suspects currently are housed:

Cain Soileau, 18 is at the Livingston Parish Detention Center and has a $330,000 bond.

The other two men were relocated to the Tensas Parish Detention Center:

Calvin Cockerham, 18 (Bond: $315,000)

Sean Sattler, 18 (Bond: $330,000)

The investigation remains ongoing.

LPSO has some suggestions on how to avoid being a victim of a vehicle burglary:

Lock your vehicles

Remove all valuables (Or, place those valuables out of sight)

If your home is equipped with motion lights, make sure they are in working order and pointed in the direction of your vehicles

If you have surveillance video equipment, make sure it’s set to record movement and that it’s pointed in the direction of your vehicles

If you see something, say something. LPSO asks that you report any suspicious activity at (225) 686-2241 x1.