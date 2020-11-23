Three arrested in Louisiana for internet crimes against children

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Three Louisiana men have been arrested and charged in connection with the possession and distribution of child pornography, according to the Attorney General’s office.

32-year-old Jesse Barker of Arabi, and 29-year-old Joseph Payne of Marrero were both arrested on two counts pornography involving juveniles under the age 13.

According to AG Jeff Landry, Barker was booked into the St. Bernard Parish jail.

Payne was booked into Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, Landry said.

57-year-old Sean Ramey was arrested in Tallulah on three counts of pornography involving juveniles under age 13.

His arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Probation & Parole, Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Tallulah Police Department, Landry said.

He was booked into the Madison Parish jail.







“Policies have consequences, and one consequence of the Governor’s shutdowns and mandates is an increase of online activity – including internet crimes against children. Maintaining the status quo when it comes to protecting our children during these perilous times is dangerous and jeopardizes the safety of our communities,” said AG Landry.

“While understaffed and overworked, my team and our law enforcement partners continue working tirelessly to find and apprehend criminals who produce, possess, or distribute sexual abuse images and videos of children.”