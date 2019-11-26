Live Now
Thousands in Louisiana lose Medicaid coverage

Louisiana

More than 46,000 Louisiana people lost medicaid coverage this month because of failure to respond to letters warning their coverage would expire soon.

“We suspended our auto closure failure in our system for a temporary period of time and we reactivated it in October,” Medicaid Deputy Director Jen Katzman said.

“If they did not respond, we auto-closed their case,” the official said.

Those who did not respond can still get coverage, but will need to follow these steps:

You can renew online, which is faster and more efficient.

A second way is to talk with an agent over the phone.

A third option is to mail or hand deliver all documentation to a state office.

Finally, you can also email or fax a Medicaid representative.

