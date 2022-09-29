BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge rapper Boosie does not seem to like the trending Netflix series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, and he’s calling for the show to be banned and removed from the streaming service.

Boosie created a video and uploaded it to his social media accounts referring to the docu-series about Jeffrey Dahmer. In the video, he expresses how the Black community should boycott the series to have it removed from Netflix. He also says the families of the victims should be paid for broadcasting the show.

The Netflix series produced by Ryan Murphy follows a decade of Dahmer’s story and features actors Evan Peters, Molly Ringwald, and Niecy Nash.