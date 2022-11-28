BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former President Donald Trump reportedly had a controversial dinner last week, and U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy had something to say about it.

On Monday, Cassidy tweeted that Trump hosted racist antisemites for dinner. Trump was reported to have had dinner at his Mar-a-Lago property with Nick Fuentes and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The Hill reports that Fuentes has been called a white supremacist by the Justice Department and has made racist comments in the past.

Ye has also made public antisemitic comments in the past, including on Twitter where he received numerous amounts of backlash and was dropped from brand deals.

Cassidy tweeted that the hosting of the dinner encourages other racist antisemites.

President Trump hosting racist antisemites for dinner encourages other racist antisemites. These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican Party. Sen. Bill Cassidy via Twitter.

This is not the first time Cassidy has spoken out against racism. Back in May, Cassidy applauded the Senate on the passing of the bipartisan resolution to condemn recent bomb threats towards Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“Violence and racism against HBCUs have no place in our society and must be condemned. No student, professor, or faculty member should feel unsafe at their school or workplace. Proud to join the entire Senate to show our support for Xavier, Dillard, Southern University, and HBCUs across the country,” Cassidy said.