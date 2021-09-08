“This is by far the worst.” Galliano residents feel left behind in Hurricane Ida recovery

GALLIANO, La. (KLFY) — Lafourche Parish was one of the hardest-hit areas from Hurricane Ida. In Galliano, some residents are left with little to nothing. President Joe Biden toured the damaged area on Friday.

On La. 3235 in Galliano, residents said they need help.

“This one was a very powerful storm, plus the impact. We took a direct impact of this storm. A direct hit,” said Jimmy Vasquez, a Galliano resident.

A direct hit that forced many Galliano residents to live out of their homes. One resident said Hurricane Ida was the worst storm he’s been through.

“I’ve been living through storms in this area my whole life,” explained Vasquez. “This is by far the worst that I’ve lived through in 52 years.”

Many homes are covered in blue tarps with the roofs completely gone underneath. One woman who stayed for the storm says it was unbelievable.

“It’s sad and I’m thanking God. If you can get a good hot meal, be thankful to God that you have something on your table to eat,” said one Galliano resident.

One thing Galliano residents News 10 spoke with want President Biden to know is they need help.

“I hope he brings us help,” said one resident. “We need the help, and we feel like we’ve left behind to New Orleans.”

“Send help. Our community and the surrounding communities need help. Not just the big cities. Our little parishes,” said Vasquez.