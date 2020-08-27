Third person dead from falling trees during, after Laura

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Three people have been killed by falling trees in southwest Louisiana as Hurricane Laura made landfall along the Gulf Coast early Thursday.

A 14-year-old girl in Vernon Parish was killed when a tree fell into her home and a 60-year-old man in Acadia Parish was killed when a tree fell on him during Laura, A third person was also killed by a falling tree in Jackson Parish, the governor’s office confirmed.

Christina Stephens, the spokesperson for Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, said the girl’s death was the first reported death caused by the storm in the United States. The girl lived in Vernon Parish.

“We do expect that there could be more fatalities,” Stephens said.

Laura is still a Category 2 hurricane as it moves deeper into Louisiana, six hours after making landfall as a Category 4 storm. Authorities say it’s still a dangerous system.

Forecasters predicted an unsurvivable storm surge along a stretch of coastline from Port Arthur, Texas, to points east of Lake Charles, Louisiana. More than 580,000 residents were ordered to evacuate.

Rescuers have to wait for winds to die down before looking for survivors. 

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says resources are in place to help in the weeks and months ahead.

