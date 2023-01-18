LOUISIANA (KLFY) Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen.

According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store.

Nike is a top seller in high end sneakers. The footwear can range in price from $75 to $880.

There could be a cash reward available to anyone who can help police identify the four suspects.

Call 225-344-STOP (344-7867) to speak with a detective or visit crimestoppers225.com to leave your tip.