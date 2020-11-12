Thieves rip apart ATM in robbery

MANY, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are investigating an ATM theft in Many, La.

Police say early Thursday morning, three subjects wearing masks and gloves broke into the ATM at the Bank of Montgomery in the City of Many. They pried open the doors of the ATM, then used a white Ford F-250 and chain to rip the inside door from the machine. The truck was reported stolen from Harris County, Texas, Houston area, on Monday.

Police say the suspects were able to retrieve two money boxes containing an undetermined amount of cash. The Ford truck became stuck in the mud and the three suspects fled on foot towards the railroad tracks. The empty money boxes were recovered near some storage buildings on Sycamore Street. Sabine Parish Sheriff K-9 tracked the suspects, but the scent was lost near the storage buildings.

Investigators are reviewing video footage from the bank, as well as local businesses nearby. If anyone has any information please contact law enforcement. Many Police Department 318-256-5617 is investigating with help from the Sheriff’s Office 318-256-9241.