Thieves’ own social media posts help bust them in theft of two water buffaloes

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — After four people allegedly stole two Asian water buffaloes in Plaquemines Parish, their own social media posts helped officials to nab them.

In an investigation that involved three agencies, it was found that the suspects allegedly shot and killed the buffaloes before harvesting the meat, hide and heads of the animals. The animals together were valued at $10,000, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).

“The suspects’ social media posts were helpful in investigating this case.”  said LDAR Commissioner Mike Strain. “Water buffalo fall under the bovine species as livestock.  Many Louisiana farmers and ranchers raise alternative livestock. These alternative livestock, or exotics, are regulated by the LDAF.” 

Arrested were Andrew Crawford, 30, of Braithwaite; Billy W. Johnson 35, of Buras; Randall J. Siebert, 37, of St. Bernard; and Lance L. Siebert, 32, of Braithwaite.

The investigation was a joint effort between the LDAF, the Livestock Brand Commission and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office.

All four individuals were booked into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center on Friday (Dec. 13), for theft of livestock by the Livestock Brand Commission. If convicted , they face a fine and/or jail time. 

