THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — What was supposed to be a celebration for Emily Ledet’s 21st birthday turned into a funeral for her and her newborn son, Khalil Anthony Ledet.



“I don’t know how my family will ever get over that, knowing that every year, on her birthday, we’ll be celebrating her son as well, but also the loss of both of them and burying them together,” said Macy Ledet, Emily’s sister and family attorney.



Emily Ledet was killed last month when the car she was riding in on Louisiana Highway 3185 was struck by Mark Dyer Jr. who police say blew through a stop sign.

Khalil was saved after the accident and fought for weeks at the hospital, but died from his injuries over the weekend.

Macy Ledet says right now, Dyer is out on bond.



“The magistrate judge who signed off on the bond was not aware that there were five missing charges. There was only a $500,000 bond in that respect,” said Ledet.



Ledet insists a chase between the Thibodaux Police Department and Dyer led to the deadly crash.



“We have concluded that there was a highspeed chase. We have concluded that the Thibodaux Police Department has a history of performing in this way, in fact, they have other lawsuits pending,” said Ledet.



Ledet says she and her family are overwhelmed by grief over the death of her sister and nephew, but she says she has a job to do. She says the next step is taking legal action against Thibodaux Police.



“Instead of stepping up and doing the right thing and taking responsibility, for what could’ve been a couple of officers’ actions, they’re willing to stand behind that and put the whole police department in jeopardy,” said Ledet.

We reached out to the Thibodaux Police Department and were told they have no comment at this time.