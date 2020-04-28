Thibodaux Police officer arrested for alleged sexual battery

THIBODAUX, La. (KLFY)- A 31-year-old Thibodaux Police officer is facing a sexual battery charge following an investigation by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Marulli was arrested on Monday, authorities said.

The Thibodaux Police Department received information about an alleged incident that took place at Marulli’s apartment in early April 2020 involving him and a young adult female.

Marulli was not on duty at the time of the incident, authorities said.

Chief Bryan Zeringue turned over the investigation to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division due to the nature of the case, he said.

Through investigation, detectives learned the woman went to Marulli’s apartment the night of the incident, and Marulli reportedly “inappropriately touched the woman without her consent.” Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Marulli’s arrest.

On Monday, April 27, detectives met with Marulli at the Thibodaux Police Department Internal Affairs office in Thibodaux.

He was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on the charge of Sexual Battery. His bond was set at $50,000.

“We hope that this serves as a shining example that faith in law enforcement is not misplaced,” Chief Zeringue said. “Not because mistakes and violations never happen, but because those in law enforcement will hold each other accountable. No one is above the law, and we will continue to work with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office by assisting them with anything and everything they need.”