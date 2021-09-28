Thibodaux man faces murder charge in connection to infant daughter’s death

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) — A Thibodaux man faces a murder charge in connection to his infant daughter’s death.

On Sept. 28, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a home in the 600 block of Brule Guillot Road to check on an 11-month-old child at the child’s mother’s request.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child’s father, 26-year-old Jake Guidry, told deputies that the child died after he had hit her “too hard.”

Deputies found the child’s body in the back of Guidry’s vehicle.

Guidry was charged with second-degree murder. His bail has been set at $1 million.