LOUISIANA, La. (KLYF) — These Hollywood actors and actresses have origins in Louisiana.

The pelican state is known for many things: food, culture, music, hunting and fishing, you name it. One topic that Louisiana is not in the conversation of very often is Hollywood. Although Louisiana is depicted in many films and television, and has been the home for numerous productions, the pelican state is not the first place you think of when talking about Hollywood stars. Despite that, here are some Hollywood stars from right here in Louisiana.

Jerod Leto

Jared Leto is one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces with an extensive filmography; most notably Requiem for a Dream, Suicide Squad, House of Gucci. Leto was born in Bossier City, Louisiana, with his mother having Cajun ancestry. In addition to his Hollywood career, Leto is also known for his band Thirty Seconds to Mars which his brother is also apart of.

Anthony Mackie

The Avengers’ actor, Anthony Mackie was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mackie attended Warren Easton Sr High School and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA) before graduating from the high school drama program at the North Carolina School of the Arts (NCSA) in 1997. Mackie would go on to act in many high profile films, including The Hurt Locker, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and Falcon spin-off series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, while her father was a student at Tulane University. She has said she is proud of her “definitive Southern upbringing,” and was raised an Episcopalian. Witherspoon is most known for her role in Legally Blonde, and has acted in other films like Sweet Home Alabama and Election.

Tim McGraw

In addition to being one of country music’s biggest stars, Tim McGraw has an well establish career in acting as well. McGraw was born in Delhi, Louisiana and would later attend Northeast Louisiana University, now UL Monroe, on a baseball scholarship. McGraw’s extensive filmography features The Blind Side, Friday Night Lights and most recently 1883.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was the youngest of six children. Abdul-Mateen spent most of his childhood in the Magnolia Projects, before relocating to Oakland and then later Stockton with his family. Before getting into acting, Abdul-Mateen was an Architect in San Francisco. His biggest role has come from his portrayal of Black Manta, in Aquaman and the newly released Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Abdul-Mateen is also known for his performances in Ambulance, Candyman and HBO’s Watchmen series.

Pauley Perrette

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Pauley Perrette was raised in a handful of southern states including Georgie, Alabama, Tennessee and the Carolinas. Perrette is most recognized for her role as Abby Sciuto, who has appeared in 354 episodes of the TV series NCIS. Aside for her many appearances on television, Perrette has also acted in many other works, including Almost Famous and voice acted in Brother Bear.

