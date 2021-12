These countries are the biggest sources of immigrants to Lafayette

(Stacker) — Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Lafayette come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Lafayette as of 2019’s five-year estimates.

30. Indonesia

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 102

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National

Number of residents: 96,229

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

#62 most common country of origin

29. France

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 106

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National

Number of residents: 181,554

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

#41 most common country of origin

28. Bangladesh

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 110

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National

Number of residents: 237,288

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

#35 most common country of origin

27. South Africa

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 114

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National

Number of residents: 104,022

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

#56 most common country of origin

26. Colombia

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 115

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National

Number of residents: 761,374

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

#12 most common country of origin

25. Nicaragua

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 121

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National

Number of residents: 251,913

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

#33 most common country of origin

24. El Salvador

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 122

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National

Number of residents: 1,381,008

Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

#5 most common country of origin

23. Yemen

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 133

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National

Number of residents: 54,152

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

#82 most common country of origin

22. Panama

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 148

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National

Number of residents: 103,299

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

#58 most common country of origin

21. Lebanon

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 150

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National

Number of residents: 121,697

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

#52 most common country of origin

20. Japan

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 153

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National

Number of residents: 345,140

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

#29 most common country of origin

19. Venezuela

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 163

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National

Number of residents: 349,720

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

#27 most common country of origin

18. Italy

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 168

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National

Number of residents: 332,857

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

#30 most common country of origin

17. Brazil

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 184

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National

Number of residents: 433,479

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

#20 most common country of origin

16. Romania

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 186

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National

Number of residents: 162,046

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

#45 most common country of origin

15. Thailand

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 204

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

National

Number of residents: 255,345

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

#32 most common country of origin

14. Nigeria

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 207

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

National

Number of residents: 350,272

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

#26 most common country of origin

13. Germany

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 222

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%

National

Number of residents: 560,368

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

#17 most common country of origin

12. United Kingdom

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 236

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

National

Number of residents: 698,612

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

#14 most common country of origin

11. Canada

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 283

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

National

Number of residents: 808,566

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

#11 most common country of origin

10. Philippines

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 301

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%

National

Number of residents: 1,983,939

Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

#4 most common country of origin

9. Guatemala

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 321

Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%

National

Number of residents: 979,098

Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

#10 most common country of origin

8. Egypt

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 326

Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%

National

Number of residents: 191,452

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

#40 most common country of origin

7. China

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 458

Percent of foreign born residents: 2.8%

National

Number of residents: 2,162,395

Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

#3 most common country of origin

6. Laos

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 598

Percent of foreign born residents: 3.7%

National

Number of residents: 181,546

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

#42 most common country of origin

5. India

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 633

Percent of foreign born residents: 3.9%

National

Number of residents: 2,561,906

Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

#2 most common country of origin

4. Cuba

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 715

Percent of foreign born residents: 4.4%

National

Number of residents: 1,289,875

Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

#7 most common country of origin

3. Honduras

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 1,878

Percent of foreign born residents: 11.7%

National

Number of residents: 651,123

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

#16 most common country of origin

2. Vietnam

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 1,912

Percent of foreign born residents: 11.9%

National

Number of residents: 1,336,988

Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

#6 most common country of origin

1. Mexico

Lafayette, LA Metro Area

Number of residents: 3,462

Percent of foreign born residents: 21.5%

National