These are the most popular baby names for boys in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Louisiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five.

50. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 82

Change since 2015: -27.4%

Highest rank since 2000: #23 in 2006

National

Rank: #41

Number of babies: 6,966

49. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 82

Change since 2015: -38.8%

Highest rank since 2000: #22 in 2007

National

Rank: #28

Number of babies: 8,153

48. Kayden

Kayden is a name of Celtic origin meaning “son of Cadan”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 84

Change since 2015: -30.6%

Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2013

National

Rank: #99

Number of babies: 3,613

47. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 84

Change since 2015: -34.9%

Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2002

National

Rank: #64

Number of babies: 5,019

46. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 85

Change since 2015: -34.1%

Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2001

National

Rank: #43

Number of babies: 6,788

45. Waylon

Waylon is a name of English origin meaning “land by the road”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 88

Change since 2015: +109.5%

Highest rank since 2000: #45 in 2020

National

Rank: #103

Number of babies: 3,549

44. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 90

Change since 2015: -6.2%

Highest rank since 2000: #43 in 2020

National

Rank: #74

Number of babies: 4,566

43. Easton

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning “settlement”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 90

Change since 2015: -28.6%

Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2019

National

Rank: #73

Number of babies: 4,613

42. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 90

Change since 2015: -50.3%

Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2003

National

Rank: #16

Number of babies: 9,086

41. Amir

Amir is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “prince”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 91

Change since 2015: +106.8%

Highest rank since 2000: #40 in 2020

National

Rank: #117

Number of babies: 3,154

40. Maverick

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 91

Change since 2015: +122.0%

Highest rank since 2000: #40 in 2020

National

Rank: #49

Number of babies: 6,088

39. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 91

Change since 2015: -35.0%

Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2010

National

Rank: #52

Number of babies: 5,991

38. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 92

Change since 2015: +4.5%

Highest rank since 2000: #34 in 2019

National

Rank: #21

Number of babies: 8,876

37. Josiah

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah has healed”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 92

Change since 2015: +37.3%

Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2017

National

Rank: #50

Number of babies: 6,077

36. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 93

Change since 2015: -19.1%

Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2019

National

Rank: #25

Number of babies: 8,488

35. Jace

Jace is a name of American origin meaning “heal”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 93

Change since 2015: -37.6%

Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2013

National

Rank: #97

Number of babies: 3,745

34. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 101

Change since 2015: +9.8%

Highest rank since 2000: #34 in 2020

National

Rank: #45

Number of babies: 6,386

33. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 102

Change since 2015: -39.3%

Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2012

National

Rank: #17

Number of babies: 9,051

32. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 102

Change since 2015: -39.6%

Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2011

National

Rank: #38

Number of babies: 7,066

31. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 102

Change since 2015: -53.0%

Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2011

National

Rank: #24

Number of babies: 8,534

30. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 104

Change since 2015: -14.8%

Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2020

National

Rank: #46

Number of babies: 6,186

29. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 104

Change since 2015: -39.5%

Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2008

National

Rank: #13

Number of babies: 9,464

28. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 104

Change since 2015: -38.8%

Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2007

National

Rank: #54

Number of babies: 5,924

27. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 106

Change since 2015: -46.7%

Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2015

National

Rank: #48

Number of babies: 6,107

26. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “thankful”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 108

Change since 2015: -39.3%

Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2010

National

Rank: #37

Number of babies: 7,102

25. Karter

Karter is a name of English origin meaning “cart user”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 109

Change since 2015: +4.8%

Highest rank since 2000: #25 in 2020

National

Rank: #161

Number of babies: 2,322

24. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 115

Change since 2015: -2.5%

Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2019

National

Rank: #8

Number of babies: 11,281

23. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 119

Change since 2015: +9.2%

Highest rank since 2000: #22 in 2020

National

Rank: #42

Number of babies: 6,807

22. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 119

Change since 2015: -31.2%

Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2003

National

Rank: #15

Number of babies: 9,196

21. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 121

Change since 2015: -14.2%

Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2020

National

Rank: #22

Number of babies: 8,623

20. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 122

Change since 2015: -39.0%

Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2016

National

Rank: #31

Number of babies: 7,734

19. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 126

Change since 2015: -44.7%

Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2015

National

Rank: #33

Number of babies: 7,511

18. Kingston

Kingston is a name of English origin meaning “king’s settlement”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 127

Change since 2015: +1.6%

Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2020

National

Rank: #118

Number of babies: 3,135

17. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 127

Change since 2015: -18.1%

Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2004

National

Rank: #26

Number of babies: 8,349

16. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 128

Change since 2015: -6.6%

Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2019

National

Rank: #7

Number of babies: 12,136

15. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 129

Change since 2015: +51.8%

Highest rank since 2000: #15 in 2020

National

Rank: #32

Number of babies: 7,606

14. Eli

Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “my God” or “elevated”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 131

Change since 2015: -9.7%

Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2020

National

Rank: #60

Number of babies: 5,214

13. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 134

Change since 2015: +0.8%

Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2020

National

Rank: #9

Number of babies: 10,705

12. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 135

Change since 2015: -52.0%

Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2014

National

Rank: #11

Number of babies: 10,029

11. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 139

Change since 2015: -29.4%

Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2005

National

Rank: #12

Number of babies: 9,717

10. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 144

Change since 2015: +21.0%

Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2018

National

Rank: #3

Number of babies: 14,147

9. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 146

Change since 2015: +2.1%

Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2020

National

Rank: #35

Number of babies: 7,424

8. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 147

Change since 2015: -1.3%

Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2020

National

Rank: #18

Number of babies: 9,005

7. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 165

Change since 2015: -5.2%

Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2020

National

Rank: #29

Number of babies: 8,135

6. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 172

Change since 2015: -18.1%

Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2019

National

Rank: #6

Number of babies: 12,250

5. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 180

Change since 2015: -22.1%

Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2012

National

Rank: #5

Number of babies: 12,541

4. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 182

Change since 2015: -19.5%

Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2020

National

Rank: #27

Number of babies: 8,180

3. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 215

Change since 2015: -27.6%

Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019

National

Rank: #2

Number of babies: 18,252

2. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 235

Change since 2015: -8.2%

Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2020

National

Rank: #4

Number of babies: 13,034

1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

Louisiana

Number of babies in 2020: 251

Change since 2015: -5.6%

Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2017

National