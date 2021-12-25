These are the lowest-earning parishes in Louisiana

(Stacker) — Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States. Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Parishes are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

50. Beauregard Parish

Median household income: $53,209

— 7.6% above state median, 15.3% below national median Households earning over $100k: 22.2%

— #1,074 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

49. Vermilion Parish

Median household income: $51,945

— 5.0% above state median, 17.3% below national median Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

— #1,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

48. East Feliciana Parish

Median household income: $51,803

— 4.7% above state median, 17.6% below national median Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

— #1,023 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

47. St. James Parish

Median household income: $51,603

— 4.3% above state median, 17.9% below national median Households earning over $100k: 27.3%

— #559 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

46. Calcasieu Parish

Median household income: $51,148

— 3.4% above state median, 18.6% below national median Households earning over $100k: 23.7%

— #866 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

45. Iberville Parish

Median household income: $50,161

— 1.4% above state median, 20.2% below national median Households earning over $100k: 22.2%

— #1,071 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

44. Vernon Parish

Median household income: $49,141

— 0.7% below state median, 21.8% below national median Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

— #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

43. Terrebonne Parish

Median household income: $48,747

— 1.5% below state median, 22.4% below national median Households earning over $100k: 22.0%

— #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

42. St. Martin Parish

Median household income: $48,656

— 1.6% below state median, 22.6% below national median Households earning over $100k: 19.1%

— #1,543 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

41. Tangipahoa Parish

Median household income: $47,832

— 3.3% below state median, 23.9% below national median Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

— #1,403 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

40. Rapides Parish

Median household income: $47,269

— 4.4% below state median, 24.8% below national median Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

— #1,451 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

39. Iberia Parish

Median household income: $46,861

— 5.3% below state median, 25.4% below national median Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

— #1,663 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

38. Allen Parish

Median household income: $46,446

— 6.1% below state median, 26.1% below national median Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

— #1,663 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

37. De Soto Parish

Median household income: $46,006

— 7.0% below state median, 26.8% below national median Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

— #1,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

36. St. Bernard Parish

Median household income: $44,661

— 9.7% below state median, 28.9% below national median Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

— #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%

35. Union Parish

Median household income: $44,100

— 10.9% below state median, 29.8% below national median Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

— #2,166 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 19.7%

34. St. Helena Parish

Median household income: $43,886

— 11.3% below state median, 30.2% below national median Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

— #1,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 20.4%

33. Assumption Parish

Median household income: $43,759

— 11.5% below state median, 30.4% below national median Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

— #1,165 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

32. Acadia Parish

Median household income: $43,396

— 12.3% below state median, 30.9% below national median Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

— #1,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%

31. Grant Parish

Median household income: $42,505

— 14.1% below state median, 32.4% below national median Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

— #2,557 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%

30. Jefferson Davis Parish

Median household income: $42,105

— 14.9% below state median, 33.0% below national median Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

— #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%

29. LaSalle Parish

Median household income: $42,104

— 14.9% below state median, 33.0% below national median Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

— #2,251 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 15.9%

28. Caddo Parish

Median household income: $41,797

— 15.5% below state median, 33.5% below national median Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

— #1,734 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 17.9%

27. New Orleans

Median household income: $41,604

— 15.9% below state median, 33.8% below national median Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

— #1,275 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 22.1%

26. Pointe Coupee Parish

Median household income: $41,480

— 16.1% below state median, 34.0% below national median Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

— #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 21.9%

25. Ouachita Parish

Median household income: $41,121

— 16.9% below state median, 34.6% below national median Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

— #1,719 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%

24. St. Mary Parish

Median household income: $40,485

— 18.2% below state median, 35.6% below national median Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

— #2,620 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%

23. Sabine Parish

Median household income: $40,336

— 18.5% below state median, 35.8% below national median Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

— #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%

22. Catahoula Parish

Median household income: $40,129

— 18.9% below state median, 36.1% below national median Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

— #1,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 21.6%

21. Jackson Parish

Median household income: $39,139

— 20.9% below state median, 37.7% below national median Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

— #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 19.5%

20. Avoyelles Parish

Median household income: $38,565

— 22.0% below state median, 38.6% below national median Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

— #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 21.6%

19. West Carroll Parish

Median household income: $38,500

— 22.2% below state median, 38.7% below national median Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

— #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%

18. Winn Parish

Median household income: $38,353

— 22.5% below state median, 39.0% below national median Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

— #2,345 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%

17. Caldwell Parish

Median household income: $37,691

— 23.8% below state median, 40.0% below national median Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

— #1,783 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 21.7%

16. Washington Parish

Median household income: $37,570

— 24.1% below state median, 40.2% below national median Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

— #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%

15. St. Landry Parish

Median household income: $36,403

— 26.4% below state median, 42.1% below national median Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

— #2,320 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 23.0%

14. Lincoln Parish

Median household income: $35,467

— 28.3% below state median, 43.6% below national median Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

— #2,094 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 22.0%

13. Franklin Parish

Median household income: $35,282

— 28.7% below state median, 43.9% below national median Households earning over $100k: 10.9%

— #2,925 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 25.2%

12. Richland Parish

Median household income: $34,029

— 31.2% below state median, 45.9% below national median Households earning over $100k: 14.1%

— #2,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 21.8%

11. Red River Parish

Median household income: $33,816

— 31.6% below state median, 46.2% below national median Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

— #2,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 25.0%

10. Morehouse Parish

Median household income: $32,929

— 33.4% below state median, 47.6% below national median Households earning over $100k: 9.6%

— #3,021 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 24.6%

9. Concordia Parish

Median household income: $32,500

— 34.3% below state median, 48.3% below national median Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

— #2,782 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 22.3%

8. Evangeline Parish

Median household income: $31,965

— 35.4% below state median, 49.1% below national median Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

— #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 23.3%

7. Madison Parish

Median household income: $30,350

— 38.6% below state median, 51.7% below national median Households earning over $100k: 9.9%

— #2,999 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 26.7%

6. Bienville Parish

Median household income: $30,272

— 38.8% below state median, 51.8% below national median Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

— #2,857 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%

5. Webster Parish

Median household income: $28,951

— 41.5% below state median, 53.9% below national median Households earning over $100k: 9.0%

— #3,058 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 22.6%

4. Natchitoches Parish

Median household income: $28,567

— 42.3% below state median, 54.5% below national median Households earning over $100k: 11.8%

— #2,805 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 27.9%

3. Tensas Parish

Median household income: $27,500

— 44.4% below state median, 56.2% below national median Households earning over $100k: 8.0%

— #3,093 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 26.9%

2. Claiborne Parish

Median household income: $26,776

— 45.9% below state median, 57.4% below national median Households earning over $100k: 7.1%

— #3,116 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 27.8%

1. East Carroll Parish