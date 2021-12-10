These are the fastest-growing parishes in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (Stacker) — From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Parishes are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A parish typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home parish made the list.

50. Evangeline Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -2,069

— #2,847 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.0%

— #41 among counties in Louisiana, #2,459 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 32,350

49. Sabine Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,964

— #2,834 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.1%

— #45 among counties in Louisiana, #2,711 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 22,155

48. West Carroll Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,938

— #2,828 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -16.6%

— #59 among counties in Louisiana, #3,063 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 9,751

47. St. James Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,904

— #2,822 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.6%

— #46 among counties in Louisiana, #2,743 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 20,192

46. Concordia Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,815

— #2,801 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.9%

— #47 among counties in Louisiana, #2,764 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 18,687

45. St. Landry Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,769

— #2,788 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.1%

— #28 among counties in Louisiana, #1,888 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 82,540

44. Natchitoches Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,759

— #2,785 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.5%

— #34 among counties in Louisiana, #2,223 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 37,515

43. Winn Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,722

— #2,778 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -11.1%

— #56 among counties in Louisiana, #2,910 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 13,755

42. Vernon Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,701

— #2,775 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.4%

— #32 among counties in Louisiana, #2,076 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 48,750

41. Cameron Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,663

— #2,766 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -22.8%

— #63 among counties in Louisiana, #3,125 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 5,617

40. Union Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,643

— #2,758 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.2%

— #44 among counties in Louisiana, #2,629 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 21,107

39. Bienville Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,565

— #2,731 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -10.8%

— #55 among counties in Louisiana, #2,889 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 12,981

38. Red River Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,561

— #2,727 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -17.0%

— #60 among counties in Louisiana, #3,074 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 7,620

37. Catahoula Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,559

— #2,726 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -14.9%

— #58 among counties in Louisiana, #3,034 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 8,906

36. Terrebonne Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,551

— #2,725 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.4%

— #26 among counties in Louisiana, #1,773 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 109,580

35. Tensas Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,283

— #2,632 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -23.6%

— #64 among counties in Louisiana, #3,128 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 4,147

34. Washington Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,115

— #2,559 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.4%

— #30 among counties in Louisiana, #1,929 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 45,463

33. Jackson Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,047

— #2,528 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.5%

— #43 among counties in Louisiana, #2,540 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 15,031

32. Franklin Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -953

— #2,478 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.6%

— #35 among counties in Louisiana, #2,243 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 19,774

31. East Feliciana Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -878

— #2,440 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.3%

— #33 among counties in Louisiana, #2,198 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 19,539

30. Rapides Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -777

— #2,385 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.6%

— #25 among counties in Louisiana, #1,661 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 130,023

29. Richland Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -649

— #2,288 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.1%

— #31 among counties in Louisiana, #2,038 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 20,043

28. Caldwell Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -543

— #2,209 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.3%

— #37 among counties in Louisiana, #2,354 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 9,645

27. East Carroll Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -505

— #2,175 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.3%

— #42 among counties in Louisiana, #2,515 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 7,459

26. West Feliciana Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -371

— #2,018 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.4%

— #29 among counties in Louisiana, #1,925 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 15,310

25. St. Helena Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -205

— #1,825 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.8%

— #27 among counties in Louisiana, #1,842 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 10,920

24. St. Charles Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: -96

— #1,680 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.2%

— #24 among counties in Louisiana, #1,595 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 52,549

23. St. Martin Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 46

— #1,506 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.1%

— #23 among counties in Louisiana, #1,554 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 51,767

22. Vermilion Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 79

— #1,480 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.1%

— #22 among counties in Louisiana, #1,542 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 57,359

21. La Salle Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 111

— #1,457 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.8%

— #21 among counties in Louisiana, #1,461 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 14,791

20. De Soto Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 347

— #1,304 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.3%

— #20 among counties in Louisiana, #1,391 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 26,812

19. Grant Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 494

— #1,241 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.3%

— #17 among counties in Louisiana, #1,251 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 22,169

18. Jefferson Davis Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 750

— #1,146 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.4%

— #16 among counties in Louisiana, #1,235 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 32,250

17. Plaquemines Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 805

— #1,126 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.5%

— #15 among counties in Louisiana, #1,087 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 23,515

16. Beauregard Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,549

— #963 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.4%

— #14 among counties in Louisiana, #987 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 36,549

15. Lafourche Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 2,129

— #884 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.2%

— #19 among counties in Louisiana, #1,262 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 97,557

14. Lincoln Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 2,599

— #810 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.7%

— #11 among counties in Louisiana, #873 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 48,396

13. West Baton Rouge Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 3,925

— #697 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +16.9%

— #4 among counties in Louisiana, #259 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 27,199

12. Ouachita Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 8,161

— #522 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.4%

— #12 among counties in Louisiana, #898 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 160,368

11. Jefferson Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 9,762

— #488 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.3%

— #18 among counties in Louisiana, #1,252 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 440,781

10. Bossier Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 14,909

— #380 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.1%

— #8 among counties in Louisiana, #391 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 128,746

9. Tangipahoa Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 14,967

— #379 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.7%

— #9 among counties in Louisiana, #407 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 133,157

8. St. Bernard Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 16,025

— #365 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +57.8%

— #1 among counties in Louisiana, #7 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 43,764

7. Livingston Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 19,484

— #337 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.9%

— #5 among counties in Louisiana, #284 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 142,282

6. East Baton Rouge Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 20,966

— #323 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.8%

— #13 among counties in Louisiana, #955 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 456,781

5. Ascension Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 23,999

— #294 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +23.4%

— #3 among counties in Louisiana, #134 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 126,500

4. Lafayette Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 26,172

— #272 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.1%

— #10 among counties in Louisiana, #433 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 241,753

3. Calcasieu Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 27,651

— #263 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.6%

— #7 among counties in Louisiana, #330 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 216,785

2. St. Tammany Parish

2010 to 2020 population change: 35,676

— #211 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.6%

— #6 among counties in Louisiana, #291 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 264,570

1. Orleans Parish