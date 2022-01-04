These are the best 10 colleges in Louisiana

(Stacker) — Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Louisiana using rankings from Niche.

#10. University of Louisiana – Monroe (Monroe)

Acceptance rate: 80% (850-1070 SAT)

Net Price: $9,710

#9. Northwestern State University of Louisiana (Natchitoches)

Acceptance rate: 82% (1010-1210 SAT)

Net Price: $12,336

#8. Xavier University of Louisiana (New Orleans)

Acceptance rate: 60% (990-1160 SAT)

Net Price: $18,794

#7. University of New Orleans (New Orleans)

Acceptance rate: 56% (1020-1240 SAT)

Net Price: $10,780

#6. University of Louisiana – Lafayette (Lafayette)

Acceptance rate: 68% (1020-1270 SAT)

Net Price: $12,184

#5. Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (Baton Rouge)

Acceptance rate: 57% (— SAT)

Net Price: $15,073

#4. Loyola University New Orleans (New Orleans)

Acceptance rate: 75% (1050-1260 SAT)

Net Price: $24,494

#3. Louisiana State University (Baton Rouge)

Acceptance rate: 75% (1080-1310 SAT)

Net Price: $18,143

#2. Louisiana Tech University (Ruston)

Acceptance rate: 64% (1060-1260 SAT)

Net Price: $12,261

#1. Tulane University (New Orleans)