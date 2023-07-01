SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana House Bill 635 goes into effect on Saturday, which means an increase in the tax on vapor products and electronic cigarettes.

The change will increase the current tax from five centers per milliliter to fifteen cents per milliliter.

Also, effective July 1, 2023, nicotine products, vapor products, and electronic cigarette products may only be purchased by businesses from a wholesale dealer operating with a valid unsuspended La. wholesale dealer permit and valid stamping agent permit.

The Louisiana Legislative Fiscal Office released a report stating that the tax increase is expected to generate fourteen point eight million dollars over the estimated five million dollars already being collected. The money is set to go to the general fund as well as towards pay raises for Louisiana State Police.