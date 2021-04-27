“The Pandemic: What Now?” virtual town hall addresses what’s next in the pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — The fourth virtual COVID-19 town hall hosted by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), is now available online on the ConquerCOVID19.la website.

The Town Hall webinar is designed to connect anyone who is anxious or worried about the

COVID-19 vaccines with healthcare experts who can provide information about the vaccines

and how the strategies for their distribution will impact participants.

This Town Hall is the fourth in a series hosted by the GOHSEP and the LDH, including

Surviving the Surge, Vaccination Conversation, and What You Need to Know. NOW!

“The Pandemic: What Now?” features presentations by Dr. Shantel Hebert-Magee, Regional

Medical Director for the Metropolitan New Orleans area, and Dr. Rochelle Head-Dunham,

Executive and Medical Director for the Metropolitan Human Services District.

Dr. Hebert-Magee discusses ongoing vaccination efforts, where the numbers are growing, and where we still need work. Dr. Head-Dunham speaks about mental wellness, dealing with the challenges we have overcome, and facing what comes next.

To learn more, visit the full presentation at ConquerCOVID19.la