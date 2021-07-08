The New Orleans Curse kicks off Major League Quidditch in season home opener

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— Fantasy is becoming a reality, Major League Quidditch is back in Louisiana for the first time in two years.

Quidditch is a mixed-gender, full-contact sport played by over 600 teams in 40 countries. The rules come from the Harry Potter book series with a mix of elements from basketball, rugby, and dodgeball.

Starting this weekend, the New Orleans Curse is kicking off their 2021 season at Lafreniere Park in Metairie, La. on Saturday, July 10.

The New Orleans Curse is hosting a three-game series against the San Antonio Soldados.

Games will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MLQ was founded in 2015 and home to 15 franchises and one trial expansion team across the U.S. and Canada that runs from June to August.

New Orleans is looking to bounce back from a winless season in 2019.

The teams are competing for a chance to take home the Benepe Cup, the league trophy named after real-life quidditch founder Alex Benepe.

The top four teams in each of the three divisions qualify for the event.

Tickets for the weekends series are available here.