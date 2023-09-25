LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The latest COVID vaccine is being rolled out and there is confusion over whether or not insurers will cover the cost like previous vaccines.

Just like the flu vaccines, a new covid vaccines is being rolled out this year to combat the latest strains of COVID. The most prevalent strain at the moment is the EG.5 strain which is a descendent of the XPB strain that the new vaccines approved last week are meant to target.

Reports have come out that some people who have received the new vaccine are being billed, which has created some confusion. Despite these reports, the vaccine will continue to be covered by insurers due to being covered under the Affordable Care Act.

If you are insured and have been charged for the new vaccine, you should reach out to your insurer before making a payment.

For those who are uninsured, you should still be able to receive the vaccine at no charge.