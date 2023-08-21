LOUISIANA (KLFY) — The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Monday, Aug. 21.

The tropical wave moving across the Gulf of Mexico brings increased winds and lower humidity in addition to the on going drought. The trio of conditions makes for the perfect storm for the spreading of intense fires.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Red Flag Warning for increasing winds, low humidity and extreme drought, which is in effect from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CDT Monday.

The list of Louisiana areas for the Red Flag Warning:

Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry- West Cameron-East Cameron-Northern Calcasieu- Northern Jefferson Davis-Northern Acadia-Southern Calcasieu- Southern Jefferson Davis-Southern Acadia

Louisiana State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis says these are unprecedented times.

“Everyone can walk outside and see where their grass is dying, that means it’s extremely dry. When you don’t have the moisture content in the vegetation, then the fire is going to be more intense,” said Wallis.

Wallis reconfirms the Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

“It’s the National Weather Service’s evaluation of many many different factors including the dryness of the vegetation and how quickly it will burn,” said Wallis .

The NWS reports sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass and ignite a fire that could quickly turn into a wildfire.

The Red Flag Warning includes a number of Acadiana parishes.

Regardless of what parishes are on the list; Louisiana has a burn ban and that’s statewide.

“We’re in a different situation than we were at the first of the month. So, we’re asking people please refrain from any outdoor burning whatsoever,” Wallis explained.

Lafayette Fire Chief Investigator Alton Trahan says it’s important people understand the reason for the burn ban, especially now.

“Over the weekend there were eight grassfires. I think We’re on number 35 for just this month,” said Trahan.

This weekend, firefighters in Cameron Parish spent nearly 24 hours putting out a massive marsh fire this weekend.

“Consider your firefighters because we’re having to go out there wearing gear which is already hot and restrictive; let alone in a hundred-plus degree heat,” said Trahan.