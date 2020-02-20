Monroe Police asking for the public’s help in finding two runaway teens

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with locating two runaway teenagers.

Authorities say they are trying to find Shonda L. Fee, last seen 02/14/2020 around 7:20 PM wearing a green jacket, black & gold leggings, black & gold slippers with a Nike logo.

Shonda Fee is 15-years-old, 5’2″, approximately 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Shonda L. Fee (Courtesy MPD)

The other missing teen is Alanah Jones, last seen 02/14/2020 around 7:20 PM wearing a white ruffled shirt with flowers, blue jeans and sneakers.

Alanah Jones is 17-years-old, 5’8″, approximately 263 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Alanah C. Jones (Courtesy MPD)

It’s unknown what area or areas the two may frequent as they are not from this area but it is believed they are traveling together.

If you’ve seen or know of the two missing juveniles whereabouts please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600.

Your assistance with this matter will be greatly appreciated