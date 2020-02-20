Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Monroe Police asking for the public’s help in finding two runaway teens

Louisiana

by: James Selby

Posted: / Updated:

Alanah Jones (L) and Shonda Fee (R)
Courtesy: MPD

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with locating two runaway teenagers.

Authorities say they are trying to find Shonda L. Fee, last seen 02/14/2020 around 7:20 PM wearing a green jacket, black & gold leggings, black & gold slippers with a Nike logo.

Shonda Fee is 15-years-old, 5’2″, approximately 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Shonda L. Fee (Courtesy MPD)

The other missing teen is Alanah Jones, last seen 02/14/2020 around 7:20 PM wearing a white ruffled shirt with flowers, blue jeans and sneakers.

Alanah Jones is 17-years-old, 5’8″, approximately 263 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Alanah C. Jones (Courtesy MPD)

It’s unknown what area or areas the two may frequent as they are not from this area but it is believed they are traveling together.

If you’ve seen or know of the two missing juveniles whereabouts please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600.

Your assistance with this matter will be greatly appreciated

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

49°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

47°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

45°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

48°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

49°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
35°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar