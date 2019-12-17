Live Now
The latest: Deadly storms sweep the South

Louisiana
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) – A fourth person has died as storms continue to ravage the Southeast.

Kentucky State Police said crews were called out for a high water rescue Tuesday morning, and at least one person died.

A daylong swarm of tornadoes Monday killed three people and injured a dozen more.

It wasn’t clear Tuesday exactly how many twisters skipped across the region.

But the National Weather Service tweeted more than 240 tornado warnings over about 21 hours, and logged at least three dozen reports of storm damage from east Texas to Alabama and as far north as Tennessee.

