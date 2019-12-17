The latest: Deadly storms sweep the South

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) – A fourth person has died as storms continue to ravage the Southeast.

Homes destroyed by a tornado in Alexandria Monday. Hear from a family who was inside when the tornado ripped the roof off their home; tonight at 6 @KLFY pic.twitter.com/HCkC3eZNNY — Britt Lofaso KLFY (@brittlofasoklfy) December 17, 2019

Kentucky State Police said crews were called out for a high water rescue Tuesday morning, and at least one person died.

A daylong swarm of tornadoes Monday killed three people and injured a dozen more.

It wasn’t clear Tuesday exactly how many twisters skipped across the region.

Related: Storm damage reported across South/Central Louisiana

Related: Family remembers Louisiana woman killed in severe weather

But the National Weather Service tweeted more than 240 tornado warnings over about 21 hours, and logged at least three dozen reports of storm damage from east Texas to Alabama and as far north as Tennessee.

We’ll have more tonight at 6 p.m.