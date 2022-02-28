BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana native Rosalyn Baldwin is spreading the love again.

The 12-girl-old girl and members of her family headed to LDWF headquarters on Monday morning. Five years into her traveling, Rosalyn’s love finally made its way to Baton Rouge to show the power of a hug.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officers and workers welcomed Rosalyn.

Baldwin is on, “a mission to hug law enforcement officers (Rosalyn Love) in all 50 states,” according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The Louisiana girl has hugged law enforcement officers in 40 states.

The way Rosalyn Baldwin entered the room spreading love and hugs, you would have thought she known everyone for years. At just 12-years-old Rosalyn has made it her duty to hug officers in every state.

“It helps the community become a better place where that not all officers are not bad guys.” Rosalyn Baldwin

Baldwin hugged agents and toured the Enforcement Facility, today.

“It meant a lot to me and I know that when she goes around and gives these hugs out all to all law enforcement officers, it really means a lot to them.”

Captain Len Yokum, Region 7 Supervisor

Officers expressed their gratitude by taking pictures, giving experiences, and giving gifts of appreciation.

“It’s really comforting to see young persons getting involved in the community and its a fresh of Breath air.” Chad Hebert, Enforcement Division Colonel

For Rosalyn the feeling was mutual, and she is “so appreciative that God gave her this gift.” Rosalyn and her family have already visited 40 states. They have ten more to go.

You can follow Rosalyn Baldwin at rosalynloves.com.