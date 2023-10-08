LOUISIANA (NEXSTAR) – Beer lovers in Louisiana, this story is for you.

BeerAdvocate, an online database where enthusiasts can rate their favorite drinks and distilleries, among other things, put together the top-rated beers made in Louisiana based on user ratings.

Using BeerAdvocate’s weighted rank formula, all beers are rated against each other. Below is a list of the top-rated beers in the state. To add balance, we used ratings from Untappd, an online beer and wine database that lets consumers rate and discuss their favorite beers, to base beers on a weighted average formula.

Below is a list of the five highest-rated beers made in Louisiana, according to BeerAdvocate:

Ghost In The Machine – Double Dry-Hopped — Parish Brewing Company, Broussard Ghost In The Machine — Parish Brewing Company, Broussard Rêve — Parish Brewing Company, Broussard Holy Ghost — Parish Brewing Company, Broussard Nova Vert – Bourbon Barrel-Aged — Parish Brewing Company, Broussard

The top five highest-rated beers both come from the folks at Parish Brewing Company in Broussard. At the top of the board for Louisiana-made beers on BeerAdvocate is Double Dry-Hopped Ghost In The Machine. The company said the massive amount of hops used in the original Ghost In The Machine recipe was doubled, giving this New England IPA a “Citra hop experience.”

With an ABV of 8.5%, this IPA has more than 410 ratings averaging 4.6 on BeerAdvocate and more than 17,450 ratings averaging 4.55 on Untappd.

Next on the list is the original recipe for Ghost In The Machine. This New England IPA was, according to the company, brewed with “obscene quantities of hand-selected Citra hops,” from a farm in Yakima Valley, Washington. The flavor profile includes pungent grapefruit and tropical fruit, which makes the IPA less harsh than most.

It has more than 1,340 reviews averaging 4.46 on BeerAdvocate and more than 84,530 reviews averaging 4.23 on Untappd.

While it tops the list for Louisiana-made beers, BeerAdvocate ranks Double Dry-Hopped Ghost In The Machine at No. 67 when compared to all other beers nationally.