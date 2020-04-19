Thank the heroes that leave the lights on; National Line Mechanic Appreciation Day

(KLFY) CLECO Line Mechanic, Brandon Carline, says, “People are grateful. It gives us that feeling like you mean something in the community.”

During our everyday routines, we rely on electrcity in one way or another.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, that hasn’t changed.

Some of are working from home and for some… home is now a classroom where learning takes place.

April 18th is National Line Mechanic Appreciation Day.

Everyday line mechanics are out making sure our lives remain as normal as possible as we all continue to stay home and fight COVID-19 together.

Carline says, “People need help, nothing runs without electricity. The demand is higher and greater.”

For 12 years, Carline has worked to make sure his customers have the power needed for their families in their homes.

He says nothing has changed since COVID-19 and his mission still remains the same.

“Practing more social distancing. In South Louisiana, a lot of people want to talk face to face but we still want that relationship with customers,” adds Carline.

As frontline heroes continue to fight the pandemic in hospitals, line mechanics are making sure they have the electricity and resources needed to save lives.

“It’s a feeling like no other. We need them for medical attention. We need them, they need us,” explains Carline.