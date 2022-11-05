NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A Texas man has pled guilty after trafficking a 13-year-old girl to Louisiana to perform commercial sex acts.

Randi Lewis, 34, of Houston, Tx. pled guilty to sex trafficking of a child under the age of 14 on Nov. 2, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

The charges stem from Lewis’s role in bringing a 13-year-old girl from Houston to New Orleans to have her engage in commercial sex acts in June 2021, the press release said.

Court documents show that Lewis recruited co-conspirator Chelsea Gee to engage in commercial sex acts under his direction. The press release said that Lewis had a series of rules for Gee to follow, such as how to behave, what to wear, and how much she was expected to earn. Lewis would also track Gee’s location and regularly engage in sexual acts with her.

Together, Lewis and Gee met a 13-year-old girl in Houston around June 21, 2021. Lewis directed Gee to recruit the minor victim to perform sex acts.

The press release said that after the victim agreed, Lewis arranged for the three of them to travel to New Orleans on a Greyhound bus for the purpose of Gee and the minor victim to engage in commercial sex acts.

Between June 22, 2021, and June 24, 2021, Gee and the minor victim performed multiple commercial sex acts in the New Orleans area. Lewis and Gee gave the minor victim instructions on what to wear, how to behave, and how to avoid law enforcement, the press release said.

The press release said that Lewis created advertisements online and used them to advertise sexual services in exchange for money. Lewis also arranged for explicit pictures of the minor victim to be used in the advertisements.

Lewis and Gee would also give the 13-year-old drugs to numb her senses, control her behavior, and encourage her to engage in the acts, according to the press release.

Law enforcement recovered the minor victim at a hotel in Terrytown, La. on June 24, 2021.

Lewis faces a mandatory minimum term of 15 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a lifetime of supervised release. He may also be required to register as a sex offender and make restitution payments to the victim.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 8, 2023.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Ginsberg is in charge of the prosecution.