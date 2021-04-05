Texas man killed in two vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish

Sulphur, La. (KLFY) A two-vehicle crash on I-10 about 2 miles east of Vinton in Calcasieu Parish, claimed the life of 59-year-old Rex Alan Clements of Fort Worth, TX.

According to State Police, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

An initial investigation has revealed that a pickup truck driven by Clements was traveling west on I-10 prior to the crash.

Police say as Clements encountered slower moving traffic, he failed to reduce his speed and struck the rear of a passenger vehicle, ran off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree.

Despite being properly restrained, police said, he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

