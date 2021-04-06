Texas, Louisiana sue US government over deportation holds

DALLAS (AP) — Texas and Louisiana sued the federal government Tuesday alleging immigration authorities have declined to take custody of people who have been convicted of crimes and could be subject to deportation.

In a complaint filed with a federal court in Houston, the states contend that changes in immigration policy by President Joe Biden’s administration allow immigrants who have been convicted of crimes to be released at the end of their sentences rather than being held for deportation proceedings.

The lawsuit claims U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have not requested or dropped requests that state prisons hold such people rather than releasing them into the community.

“Dozens” of these requests have been rescinded in Texas and people subject to deportation have been released in Louisiana, according to the suit, which does not cite specific cases.

It asks a judge to declare some of the Biden administration’s executive actions on immigration to be illegal.