LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A 26-year-old Houston man has been found guilty by a federal jury in Lafayette of bringing a 14-year-old girl from Lake Charles to Texas to prostitute her.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District, Kevondric Fezia was found guilty Wednesday of sex trafficking and attempting to entice a minor to engage in prostitution.

In addition, the Western District said his co-defendant, 23-year-old Calista Jenee Winfrey, of Orange, Tx. previously entered a guilty plea after being charged with one count of sex trafficking.



(Calcasieu Correctional Center)

It began in November 2020 when Fezia recruited minor females to engage in prostitution, according to court testimony relayed by the Western District.

He then began communicating with a 14-year-old girl in Lake Charles and even though he was aware of her age, tried to convince her that she could make a lot of money by acting as a prostitute for him, according to court testimony.

The minor victim made a decision to run away with Fezia to Texas and on February 13, 2021, he drove his Mercedes Benz and picked up the minor victim and took her to Texas,

Winfrey and Fezia both were well aware that the victim was only 14 years old, but they continued to try and convince her to engage in prostitution.

Both defendants traveled with the minor victim to a hotel in Beaumont, Texas and introduced her to another prostitute that was working for Fezia who was 16 years old.

Winfrey engaged in multiple acts of prostitution in the presence of the minor victim at the hotel, continually trying to convince the minor victim that she should also engage in prostitution.

Fezia took photographs of both minor girls and the other prostitutes he was employing and posted them on his Instagram account as an advertisement, along with a visible geo tag showing those who saw the advertisement where to go to engage in sexual acts with the girls.

When the minor victim’s grandmother realized that she had run away from home, she began looking at the child’s social media accounts and found the communications between her granddaughter and Fezia. She then contacted law enforcement. Law enforcement officers were able to identify Fezia and found him at his apartment in Houston, Texas, along with other prostitutes and the minor victim.

He attempted to hide her in the closet, but she and the other 16-year-old prostitute were found.

Fezia and Winfrey each face a maximum sentence of life in prison, not less than 5 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentencing for Fezia and Winfrey has been scheduled for June 23, 2022.