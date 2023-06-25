TERREBONNE, La. (KLFY) – The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two juvenile runaways.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Adrianna Carroll, 17, of Montegut, and Lucas Grimball, 16, of Houma. The two incidents are not related.

Police said Carroll ran away from her residence around 8 a.m. on June 24 after her and her mother got into a verbal argument. She is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with burgundy colored dyed hair, and brown eyes. She has no tattoos or piercings that are known.

Grimball left a residence on the 1000 block of Tunnel Blvd, around 10 a.m. June 24, according to police. Grimball is described as 6’ tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes, and has a piercing in his left ear. The family of Lucas also described him as having burn mark scars on his arms, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, and a white hooded sweatshirt.

Grimball has a history of mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression, and is currently not taking his prescribed medications, said police.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information about the investigations, or knowledge of the teens’ whereabouts, to please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or simply call 911.