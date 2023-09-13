TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in connection with the theft of approximately $6,000 that occurred at a business.

Authorities responded to the 200 block of Trinity Lane, in Gray on June 19 in reference to two female subjects entering the Terrebonne Parish business and loading multiple stolen items into their vehicle.

It seems as though the female suspects attempted to disguise their appearance, by making themselves look like men, according to TPSO.

Authorities said video surveillance captured images of the suspects, and police were able to identify the suspect vehicle as what appears to be a Nissan Pathfinder, which is painted white, with a missing back glass.

Sheriff Soignet asks anyone with information on the identity of the offenders to contact TPSO detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.