Temporary housing is the greatest need 1 month after Hurricane Ida

HOUMA, La. (KLFY) — September 29 marks one month since Hurricane Ida made landfall in Southeast Louisiana.

The devastation there still lingers. Debris is strewn across yards in Terrebonne Parish and the surrounding areas. Thousands can’t live in their homes and are without basic living necessities.

Many families are living in their driveways; Katie Price and her son are one of them. They are sleeping in a trailer that has a hole in the roof while their home is uninhabitable, but they still consider themselves one of the lucky ones.

“We’re standing in my living room,” Price explained in a housed stripped inside to its wooden frame and foundation. Mold, mildew, and other damage caused by Hurricane Ida’s winds and rains have kicked Katie Price and her son Ian Dufrene to their driveway trailer. Others in Terrebonne Parish are still waiting for FEMA to provide temporary housing.

Just down the road, 11 members of a family are on a single piece of property because two homes were destroyed. “They’re out living in a tent in the front. You know. We’re just trying to utilize what we have,” Price said.

Displaced homeowners are having trouble finding hotels or rentals that are not damaged or already occupied. Water and power have been restored for weeks in Houma now, but the internet is spotty.

Wednesday was the first time a portion of Terrebonne Parish students returned to the classroom. Lisa Park Elementary’s Principal Misty Richard, “For our kids, this is their recovery.”

At Lisa Park Elementary, windows have been patched. Classrooms have been disinfected. Principal Misty Richard and her staff are spending day one trying to access the needs of students who have lost uniforms, supplies, or everything.

Richard said, “Whether parents are at home, you know, working on their houses or getting what they need at home, they (students) have a safe place where they feel loved and they are welcomed, and they are doing their job basically. Our little ones. It makes me want to cry.”

In Price’s home, it’s the little ones who are keeping the hope alive.

It’s getting normalish”, Ian Dufrene encouraged. “If you live in Louisiana, It’s going to get better and all right. Like it’s already better for us.”

Terrebonne Parish Emergency Operations officials did meet with the Red Cross and FEMA Wednesday with the hopes to expedite the needs of the community. With nonprofits feeding so many and doing what they can with repairs, the greatest need they again stress is temporary housing.