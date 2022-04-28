NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s been just over a month since 73-year-old Linda Frickey was killed during a horrific Mid-City carjacking.

Frickey was allegedly forced out of her vehicle by the four teens and dragged behind it as they drove off until her arm separated from her body.

The March 21 incident happened in Mid City on Bienville Street in the middle of the day.

Although a massive public effort led to the arrest of the four teenagers suspected of killing Frickey, the case is now moving forward with prosecution.

On Thursday afternoon, District Attorney Jason Williams provided an update on the grand jury’s decision in the case.

Williams reports all 4 suspects will be tried as adults and have been charged with second-degree murder.

“Simply put, the juvenile justice system is not designed for this,” Williams commented.