Teenager sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting BAFB airmen in 2018

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A 19-year-old has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting a Louisiana airman to death during a botched car burglary more than two years ago.

According to the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, Jareona Crosby was sentenced to life Tuesday in the shooting death of 30-year-old Joshua Kidd, who was a technical sergeant at Barksdale Air Force Base.

TSgt. Joshua Kidd was fatally shot outside his Bossier City home on September 25, 2018.

The fatal shooting happened in September 2018. Crosby, who was 17-years-old at the time, and 15-year-old Alonzo Wilson, were both accused of entering Kidd’s garage and getting into a car. Kidd confronted the two teenagers and chased them as they ran from his home.

Crosby, who was armed, turned and fatally shot him during the pursuit. On November 12, Crosby entered the plea to second-degree murder in Bossier District Court. Wilson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2019 and was sentenced as an adult to 50 years without the possibility of parole.