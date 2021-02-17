Teenage duo faces over 225 counts of burglary and attempted burglary in Louisiana

LAROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two law enforcement agencies in Louisiana worked together to find and arrest two teenagers who are suspected in many vehicle burglaries.

19-year-old Dakota Friloux (pictured) and an unnamed teen are facing a lot of charges after a joint investigation by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Golden Meadow Police Department.

This all started with an investigation into “a series of vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Larose area in January,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

It did not stop there as more burglaries were subsequently reported in Feburary.

Those burglaries allegedly took place in Cut Off and Golden Meadow.

LPSO says “two firearms were stolen as well as primarily small amounts of cash and loose change.”

The investigation led to the two suspects and on Monday, February 8, both individuals were apprehended by authorities.

Friloux and the unnamed male juvenile are facing these charges:

76 counts of Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle

11 counts of Attempted Burglary

The 19-year-old is also facing these charges:

63 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

One count of Possession of Marijuana

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Friloux is looking at “over 150 charges while the male teenage juvenile faces 87 counts of burglary and attempted burglary.”