NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A teenager is dead after officials say he fell at an abandoned building in the Lower Garden District.

According to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office, an 18-year-old plummeted from the abandoned Market Street Power Plant in the 1600 block of S. Peters Steet around 9 p.m. Friday.

The victim was later identified as Anthony Clawson.

Details surrounding the fall and the moments leading up to Clawson’s death were unavailable, however, the New Orleans Police Department says that foul play is not suspected. The incident remains under investigation.