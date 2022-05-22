BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A 13-year-old who was not wearing a seat belt died after a man wrecked trying to speed away from officers in Louisiana who were attempting to pull him over for a traffic violation, authorities said.

The Chevrolet Tahoe turned over several times after it crashed into a brick wall in Bossier City late Friday, Louisiana state troopers said in a statement.

Brenda Adler, 13, was killed, A second child in the car who also wasn’t wearing a seat belt suffered minor injuries while the SUV’s driver, 22-year-old Willie Player, was not hurt and tried to run from the crash, troopers said.

The chase started when Bossier City officers tried to pull Player over for a traffic violation on Interstate 20, investigators said.

Troopers said they found a gun and drugs in the SUV.

Player is charged with negligent homicide, negligent injuring, aggravated flight, resisting and officer and several drug and weapons charges. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.