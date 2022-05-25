HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)— On May 25, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a teenager and his mother from Hammond.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 17-year-old Ermonee “Money” Bell was identified as a suspect accused of an armed robbery incident on Klein Road.

Reports show that on May 14, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the location where shots were reportedly fired.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, upon arrival, deputies located and identified Bell as the suspect who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his chest.

During the investigation, detectives determined that during the robbery a struggle ensued between Bell and the victim, which led to gunshots being fired according to reports.

Bell was transported to North Oaks Medical Center where he received medical care for his gunshot wound.

During the incident, Bell was 17-year-old, but police reported that he was charged as an adult.

Bell was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on May 23 on one count of Armed Robbery, one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.

Additionally, his mother, 42-year-old Prince Felder Bell was charged with one count of Improper Supervision of a minor.