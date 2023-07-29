GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police arrested three people involved in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a woman on July 24.

Troopers were first called to a crash near Roddy Road around 1 a.m. in Gonzales. At the scene, Troopers learned that a 2015 Dodge Dart was headed east on LA 935. State police said Sarah Berteau, 41, was walking east at the same time and was wearing dark clothing when she was hit from behind by the Dart.

Through an investigation, Troopers learned that Alexander Andrade, 18, was driving the Dodge Dart that hit Berteau. Andrade was charged with felony hit-and-run driving, failure to seek assistance and no driver’s License.

LSP said that due to conflicting statements, Charlie Andrade, 30, was arrested and charged with accessories after the fact, failure to seek assistance and injuring public records. Maria Diaz-Deandrade, 57, was also arrested and charged with accessories after the fact, injuring public records and obstruction of justice.

All suspects were arrested on July 28 and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.