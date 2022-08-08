VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Colfax, La., man was arrested after he allegedly tried to “date” a 15-year-old, sending the child explicit photos and mentioning that he had started a new job as a high school teacher.

Bradly J. Dyer, 26, of Colfax, La., faces a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to his Facebook page, Dyer had recently started as a teacher at Grant High School as the new EMS instructor after previous serving as a first responder.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputies began investigating Dyer on Aug. 7, after he allegedly made contact with the 15-year-old for sexual purposes, asking the child to keep their conversations a secret.

A warrant was obtained for his arrest.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.