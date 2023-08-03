Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Attention Swifties!! You will now have the chance to see Taylor Swift three times in New Orleans in 2024.

Swift made the announcement on X Thursday morning, of three back-to-back shows happening in October 2024.

The dates have been added to her “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” with shows slated for October 25,26, and 27 at the Caesars Superdome. Registration to buy tickets is currently open and will be until August 5.

Tickets are set to go on sale Wednesday, August 9. The announcement reads that only fans who receive an email will be able to join the queue for Varified Fans Onsale.

Anyone looking to pre-register can visit Taylor Swift’s website.

Related Stories